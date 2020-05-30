JUANITA FOX Juanita Faye Fox took Jesus by the hand and went to her heavenly home on Monday, May 25, 2020 in Chico, CA. Juanita was born February 3, 1932 in Catesby, Oklahoma to Earl and Mina Crail. Juanita married her childhood sweetheart, Frank Lloyd Fox and they were married nearly 66 years before Frank passed away on March 16th, 2015. She is survived by three children Lynn, Kyna and Lyle; her daughter Roxanna passed away on April 27, 2020 in Texas, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Juanita was known for her music. She taught piano for many years and built strong relationships with her students and their families. Juanita loved the Lord and sharing her faith with others. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, June 1, 2020 at Glen Oaks Memorial Park with a celebration of life to be held in the future. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 6 - 8 at Newton-Bracewell Funeral Home. Share your thoughts at NewtonBracewell.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 30, 2020.