Juanita Fox
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JUANITA FOX Juanita Faye Fox took Jesus by the hand and went to her heavenly home on Monday, May 25, 2020 in Chico, CA. Juanita was born February 3, 1932 in Catesby, Oklahoma to Earl and Mina Crail. Juanita married her childhood sweetheart, Frank Lloyd Fox and they were married nearly 66 years before Frank passed away on March 16th, 2015. She is survived by three children Lynn, Kyna and Lyle; her daughter Roxanna passed away on April 27, 2020 in Texas, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Juanita was known for her music. She taught piano for many years and built strong relationships with her students and their families. Juanita loved the Lord and sharing her faith with others. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, June 1, 2020 at Glen Oaks Memorial Park with a celebration of life to be held in the future. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 6 - 8 at Newton-Bracewell Funeral Home. Share your thoughts at NewtonBracewell.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved