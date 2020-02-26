Home

Judi McAlpin


1949 - 2020
Judi McAlpin Obituary
JUDI MCALPIN A graveside service will be held for Judith McAlpin on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Vernon Memorial Park in Sacramento. She passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in Chico. Judi was born on September 12, 1949 in Oakland, CA. Her survivors include her father, Edwin Reid of Chico; sister Joan (Tom) Keith of Granite Bay; niece, Jennifer (Eric McCambridge) Warndorf of Sonoma; nephew, Kevin (Christy) Keith of Granite Bay and close friend, Andrea (Lance) Nielsen Moore . In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the Butte Humane Society in care of Brusie Funeral Home.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 26, 2020
