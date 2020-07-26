JUDITH ANN SMITH Judith A. Smith (Caulfield) of Chico, CA died on Saturday May 23, 2020. An Ovarian Cancer Survivor from 2012, she ultimately succumbed to a rare form of Abdominal Sarcoma. She was surrounded by loving family and friends at her daughter's home the last month of her life. Judy had many jobs, including Bank Teller, Phone Operator, Employment Agency Mgr, Office Admin (including a position at CSU, Chico). In 1987 she fulfilled her dream to live in San Diego, CA where she met the love of her life, Kay, and started her own business, Senior Advocacy Assessment & Placement. Together they traveled then settled in Magalia CA with a 2nd home in Vancouver WA, until his unexpected death in 2001. She moved to Paradise, CA and returned to Chico in 2016. She attended the Fraternal Spiritualist Church of San Diego for 10 years and stayed close with the members the rest of her life. Judy had a positive and faithful outlook on life! She called her hospital stays "spa days" as the nurses treated her so well and told her she was their favorite! Her Doctors called her a miracle! Judy enjoyed social gatherings with family & friends! She had the gift of getting to know everyone; if you knew her you loved her and she loved you back! She joined many clubs and took every chance to travel! She loved dancing, cooking and laughter, and later took up painting, playing cards, and gardening. She had a loving spirit and was best friends, aunt, sister, grandma & mom to many! Judy was born to John Sr. and Francis Caulfield on May 27th, 1939 in Coffeyville KS, and was preceded in death by her Fianc‚ Kay Wooden. Judy is survived by her 3 children Randall Smith, Deverie Jarrett and Angela Meador, 5 grandchildren Nathan Smith, Cassie Smith, Jordyn Andreasen, Jessica Meador, Michele Meador; great-grandson, Everett Andreasen; and 93-year-old sister, Mary Whittington. A Celebration of Life will be on Sept. 27, 2020 in Chico, CA. For info. contact Deverie 530-828-3539, or Angie a.m.services@sbcglobal.net. Full Obituary and condolences: NewtonBracewell.com
