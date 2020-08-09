JUDY JOHNSON Judith (Judy) Johnson passed away in Chico, California on Monday July 20th 2020 after a brave battle with cancer. She had just turned 80 years old in March of this year and celebrated her 62nd anniversary this June 27th. Judy was born March 29, 1940 in Kansas to Lawrence and Marjory (Lester) Nichols and as the oldest was raised and educated with her two sisters Joyce Periman and Carol Martin in Cortez, Colorado. She was active in 4H with her prize-winning livestock, competitive sewing projects and numerous High School activities. Ceramicist, weaver, print maker and passionate quilter, she arrived in Chico, California in the Fall of 1969 with her husband and son after four years at Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas. Judy went on to finish her BA in Art from Chico State in 1981 and served as substitute and resource teacher in Chico HS and Pleasant Valley HS for many years. Her surviving family includes her husband George (Duane), sons Gregory (Deron) and family in Portland and Justin (Cale) and family in Berlin, Germany; Daughters in law Julie (Portland) and Grace (Berlin) and grandchildren Max and Tessa (Portland) and Abby (Berlin). She will be missed by many friends. Services are severely restricted out of concern for group virus infections and will be by specific invitation only. We are trying to limit attendees (including family) to ten or less. Please be understanding and forgive the exclusion. To view obituary on line or send condolences to the family or share memories of Judy go to NewtonBracewell.com
