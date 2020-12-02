1/1
Judy Lynn Young
1950 - 2020
JUDY LYNN YOUNG Judy Lynn Young, 70, of Forest Ranch passed away in Oroville, CA on November 24, 2020. She was born February 15, 1950 in Los Angeles, CA. Judy always enjoyed the outdoors, especially spending time near the ocean. She will be missed by family and friends. Some peace comes from knowing she has now been reunited with her mother, father and brother in eternity. She is survived by her 3 sons: Robert Chaplin (Alyssa) of Forest Ranch, CA, Ron Chaplin of Aliso Viejo, CA and Jason McAnelly of Omaha, NE. 5 grandchildren: Chris McAnelly, Genevieve Feller-Chaplin, Kyleigh, Danielle and Elijah Chaplin. A private ceremony will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Neptune Society of No CA, Chico Branch.

Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
December 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Neptune Society of Northern California
