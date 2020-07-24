JULES VAUTROT Jules Vautrot, retired professor at CSUC died on May 4, 2020 in Clovis, CA. He was born in Milwaukee, WI. On March 8, 1930. Some of the courses he taught at CSUC were International Health and Alternative Forms of Healing. He loved teaching, mentoring and helping students. He served on the Interfaith Council for many years. He was an international traveler. He loved biking in Bidwell Park. He was a member of the Bah '¡ Faith. He is survived by his wife Janeen and a sister Virginia Buerki.



