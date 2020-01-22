|
|
JULIA GRIFFITH Julia Margaret Griffith brought her light to the world Monday, November 18, 1940 in Columbus, OH. She entered eternal life at 2:58 PM on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Her spirit and our memories are carried on by her five children (one daughter preceded her), nine grandchildren, two siblings, and an extended family of relations and friends from many parts of this great country. Julie has a large family of adult children, Merri (Erich, children Kyle, Tyler, Ericha, Natasha), Elizabeth (children Chad, Josephine), Mykel (Heather, child Adam), Lia (Tim, child Matthew), Frances, retired U.S. Army Medic, and Roger (Dana, children Coryna, Brandon). She is also survived by two siblings, Roger and Josephine and many in-laws, nieces, and nephews too numerous to list, but who are not forgotten. Friends and family can visit with Julie's family at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 2430 Mariposa Avenue, Chico, California 95926 on Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 11 until 1 PM. Please dress comfortably.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020