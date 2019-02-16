Resources More Obituaries for Julianne McFarren Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Julianne Marie (Jaeger) McFarren

1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers JULIANNE MARIE (JAEGER) MCFARREN Julianne (Julie) passed away in Chico February 13, 2019, at the age of 84. She was born in Napa on September 26, 1934, to Julius and Albena (Schiavi) Jaeger. Julie grew up on a ranch in Yountville where family and friends would often gather and was proud of her Italian and Alsatian heritage. Julie attended the one-room Yount Grammar School in Yountville, until she graduated to schools in Napa. This was a big change for her: there was more than one classroom, more students, and she couldn't get there on a horse! Julie went on to earn an Associate of Arts degree from Napa JC before attending San Jose State. Julie married Eugene (Gene) McFarren, Jr., on March 4, 1954, in Yountville. Gene and Julie eventually settled in Chico in 1963, where they raised their family. Julie earned her Art History degree from CSU, Chico and subsequently held a variety of retail and professional positions (including successful election campaigns for Judge Ann Rutherford) and was actively involved in the community. She was a member of the Downtown Chico Business Association; served on the boards of the Butte Co. American Red Cross, Chico Community Develop-ment Corp., and Women in Construction; and was a founding board member of the Stansbury Home Preservation Assoc. Julie was also a proud member of the Beta Chapter of Omega Nu, a philan-thropic organization. Julie was open to all philo-sophies and was a kind, friendly and non-judgmental person who always saw the best in people. Julie was a truly loyal, thoughtful, and honorable friend. As a mother, she was very supportive and loved her children unconditionally. As a wife, Julie was respected and apprec-iated for keeping Gene's shenanigans in check. She was a very special soul who will be deeply missed. Julianne was pre-deceased by her husband Gene. She is survived by her children Scott (Kathleen), Jill, and Ellen (Jerry) Nave; grand-children Kaitlyn (Tyler) Pac, Jordan McFarren, and Alexandra and Jack Nave; brother John (Judy) Jaeger. Julie's family would like to thank the staff at Amber Grove Memory Care and Feather River Hospice for their outstanding care. Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life, following a private interment. Donations can be made in her name to Camp Fire Relief (NVCF. org) or Beta Chapter of Omega Nu. Contact Brusie Funeral Home for more information. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries