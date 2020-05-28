JULIE BEA GOLLIHAR Mar. 16, 1959-May 4, 2020 Julie lost her battle with cancer at the age of 61. She passed peacefully, in the presence of loving family. Julie leaves behind two beautiful children, Adam Boyer and Emily Boyer, both of Oroville, and grandchildren Eva, Jackson, and Aurora, as well as Benson, who's on the way. She also leaves three brothers and two sisters, also several nieces and nephews who will miss her and cherish memories of her. A family gathering is planned for Saturday, May 30 at 76 Arbol Ave. at 2 pm.



