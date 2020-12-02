JULIE HENDERSON Julie Henderson was born in Springfield, Oregon on September 13, in a year that is still a secret. Her parents along with her one older sister, Nova Jean, predeceased her. During WWII, Julie moved to San Francisco because she wanted to be a "Rosie the Riveter". Fortunately, they put her in the teletype division, which is where she met an Army Sergeant named Gill Henderson. They were married in 1945 and had two children, Linda and David. In 1952, the family moved to Santa Clara where they lived for 33 years. The favorite family activity was camping, where they graduated from tents to a motor home. After they retired, they moved to Snelling, California. After Gill's stroke, Julie decided to move to Chico. Julie was always interested in staying healthy and moving to Chico she not only enjoyed her time with friends at the Chico Sports Club, but also many beautiful walks and bike rides in Bidwell Park. She loved her community and volunteered at Enloe Medical Center for over 20 years, spending much of that time in the Gift Shop. She was happy to be a part of a strong church family at the Community Church of God, where she found great support and joy. She took time to read "Our Daily Bread" daily and her favorite quote was "God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference. Julie will be laid to rest next to her husband at Glen Oaks Memorial Park. Julie will be greatly missed by her daughter, Linda Weekes, and her husband Chris, son David Henderson, and his wife Henri, and grandchildren Robert Henderson, Tawnya Wright, Corey Henderson-Trujillo, Lauren Azevedo-Schmidt and great granddaughter Calla Torres. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Community Church of God and/or the Butte County Humane Society would be welcomed.



