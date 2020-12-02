1/1
Julie Henderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JULIE HENDERSON Julie Henderson was born in Springfield, Oregon on September 13, in a year that is still a secret. Her parents along with her one older sister, Nova Jean, predeceased her. During WWII, Julie moved to San Francisco because she wanted to be a "Rosie the Riveter". Fortunately, they put her in the teletype division, which is where she met an Army Sergeant named Gill Henderson. They were married in 1945 and had two children, Linda and David. In 1952, the family moved to Santa Clara where they lived for 33 years. The favorite family activity was camping, where they graduated from tents to a motor home. After they retired, they moved to Snelling, California. After Gill's stroke, Julie decided to move to Chico. Julie was always interested in staying healthy and moving to Chico she not only enjoyed her time with friends at the Chico Sports Club, but also many beautiful walks and bike rides in Bidwell Park. She loved her community and volunteered at Enloe Medical Center for over 20 years, spending much of that time in the Gift Shop. She was happy to be a part of a strong church family at the Community Church of God, where she found great support and joy. She took time to read "Our Daily Bread" daily and her favorite quote was "God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference. Julie will be laid to rest next to her husband at Glen Oaks Memorial Park. Julie will be greatly missed by her daughter, Linda Weekes, and her husband Chris, son David Henderson, and his wife Henri, and grandchildren Robert Henderson, Tawnya Wright, Corey Henderson-Trujillo, Lauren Azevedo-Schmidt and great granddaughter Calla Torres. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Community Church of God and/or the Butte County Humane Society would be welcomed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brusie Funeral Home
626 Broadway
Chico, CA 95928
(530) 342-5642
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ChicoER.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved