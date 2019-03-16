JULIE HOWARD Our beloved daughter, Julie Howard, departed this life on October 30, 2018. A departure that was far too soon. Julie is survived by her son Cody (Destiny) grandson Landen; mother Sue Symons (Randy); father Jim Howard (Trudie); brother Jeff Howard (Rosanna) nieces Coralyn and Jaelyn and nephew Kellen; aunt Gala Ybanez (Greg) cousin Carmen (John); and other relatives. She was born on September 1, 1968 at Whiteman AFB, Sedalia, MO. She attended Chico schools and continued her education at Butte college. At the age of approximately 11 or 12, she went to work in her father's men's clothing store. Even though she was a young child, she was very responsible, conscientious and trust-worthy. Throughout high school, she worked at a place called Zots. Her occupation later in life was in the healthcare field. She was an excellent and devoted caregiver for her grandmothers Louise Evans and Colleen Howard. Julie spent many of her summers in Trinidad, CA with her maternal grandparents. She also traveled extensively in the United States with her paternal grand-parents. In April 1991, she gave birth to a son, whom she named Cody. He was her greatest joy and always held a special place in her heart. Some of her greatest enjoyments were working out in a gym and also going for walks. Julie resided with her mother and stepfather in Silverton, Oregon. On September 1, 2018, she had her 50th and final birthday party. Turning 50 was very important to her. Her son, grandson, brother and various other family members and friends were in attendance. For her, it was a very special day. On October 30th, she went for one last walk, came home, sat on her bed and fell asleep in Jesus' arms. She is now, most assuredly, walking the streets in heaven that are paved with gold. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A "Celebration of Life" will be held for Julie on March 28th, from 2:00PM to 4:00PM, at Manzanita Place (Chico Elks Lodge) 1705 Manzanita Ave, Chico, CA. Anyone desiring to make a donation, please make it to the . Published in Chico Enterprise-Record from Mar. 16 to Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary