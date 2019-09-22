|
JUNE A. SPENCE June 15, 1921-May 27, 2019 June passed away in Sacramento, CA at age 97. She was born in Oakland, CA to Roy and Margaret Fernando. Her family moved to Mattoon, IL where she graduated from high school. She attended college but joined the Coast Guard as a Spar during WWII. She met her future husband Francis Spence while stationed in Southern California. They married in 1945 and had two daughters, Gail Crowley and Marla Mazur. June and Fran lived in Whittier and La Habra, CA before retiring to Paradise in 1980. They built their beautiful home on Hillpark Ln. June was a volunteer for many organizations. Her greatest joy was playing bridge since her youth. She loved square dancing with Fran along with traveling to Europe, Asia and cruising. Her wonderful personality and smile will be missed. She was predeceased by her parents, husband Fran, and son-in-law James Crowley. She is survived by her daughters Gail Crowley of Paradise, CA; Marla Mazur of Sacramento, CA; grandson Erik Crowley; granddaughter Erin Crowley; sister Lynn Lyon; and nieces and nephew. A memorial mass will be at St. Thomas More on Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation to Hospice of Butte County and the Coast Guard Foundation at 394 Tangwonk Road, Stonington, CT 06378-1807.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sept. 22, 2019