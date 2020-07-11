1/
June Laughlin
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JUNE LAUGHLIN June Theresa Laughlin passed away on June 24th 2020, in Santa Clara, Ca. She was born on June 13th 1921 to Josephine and Jesse House in San Francisco, CA, where she grew up with her five brothers and two sisters. She married Herman Laff in 1945 and they had one son, Steve. They lived in San Mateo, Ca where June was active in volunteering and was the credit manager for The Hartford Insurance Co and Hammerschlag Equipment for many years. June married Hershel Laughlin in 1977 and they moved to Paradise, Ca, where she was active in many clubs and charities including the Paradise Garden Club and the American Cancer Society. She volunteered for the Feather River Hospital Auxiliary for 22 years, and led the Volunteer department for many of those years. June is survived by her many family members and good friends and she will be missed greatly.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jul. 11, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ChicoER.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved