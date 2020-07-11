JUNE LAUGHLIN June Theresa Laughlin passed away on June 24th 2020, in Santa Clara, Ca. She was born on June 13th 1921 to Josephine and Jesse House in San Francisco, CA, where she grew up with her five brothers and two sisters. She married Herman Laff in 1945 and they had one son, Steve. They lived in San Mateo, Ca where June was active in volunteering and was the credit manager for The Hartford Insurance Co and Hammerschlag Equipment for many years. June married Hershel Laughlin in 1977 and they moved to Paradise, Ca, where she was active in many clubs and charities including the Paradise Garden Club and the American Cancer Society
. She volunteered for the Feather River Hospital Auxiliary for 22 years, and led the Volunteer department for many of those years. June is survived by her many family members and good friends and she will be missed greatly.