Resources More Obituaries for Kaela Steele Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kaela and Franklin Steele

Obituary Condolences Flowers KAELA STEELE FRANKLIN STEELE Kaela was born December 5, 1988 to Elliott and Charmaine Steele. She was a joyful addition to the family and she was instantly adored by her brother and sisters. Years later she became the proud big sister and role model of two younger brothers. Kaela was raised between Hopland and Oroville, where she spent her time surrounded by her large family. She was extremely proud of her Native heritage, being both Tyme Maidu and Kashia Pomo. As part of her culture, Kaela learned to feather dance with her family from the coast. As an adult she discovered she had a talent for weaving baskets. When the Tribe began to hold their own Hand Game Tournament she would eagerly participate in any capacity needed. When she wasn't dancing or helping with Tribal events she was with her family, always filling the room with her infectious laughter and beautiful smile. Kaela was happy, humble, kind and always there to give encouragement when needed or to just simply listen with an open heart. Kaela's life changed when at age 22 she gave birth to the love of her life, Franklin Elliott. From that day on she transformed into the wonderful mother we always knew she would be. Her days were filled with taking care of Franklin and when he began going to school she decided to set the best example for him so she enrolled herself in school and earned her G.E.D. Kaela was still striving for her High School Diploma and was only 6 credits away from graduating. Franklin arrived in the early morning hours on November 17th, 2010. The moment he was born it was love at first sight. He became Kaela's entire world and she was his. Franklin was a gentle, happy, and loving little boy. He loved video games, school and he was extremely smart. Had he been given the chance to grow into a man, there would have been no limit to what he could have accomplished. Franklin already possessed all the wonderful qualities of Kaela and with her guidance he would have become a great man. We are so blessed to have known and loved them. They will both be forever loved and missed. Kaela is survived by her parents Elliott and Charmaine Steele. Her siblings, Gavin Antone II (Yolanda), Menesa Steele (Gaston), Ellie Steele-Noel (Greg), Pebbz Brown and Everett Steele. Nephews and Nieces, Gavin Antone III, Yolanda Antone, Lena Antone, Reyna Steele, Elliana Steele, Gregory Noel-Steele and Liliani Antone. As well as numerous Uncles, Aunts and cousins. Kaela and Franklin were preceded in death by their grandparents, Franklin Martin, Francis and Theda Steele. An Uncle, Tyrone Steele and cousins Jason Steele and Melissa "BB" Steele. Services will be held on Saturday June 8, 2019 at 1 o'clock at Situ Cemetery in Berry Creek, California. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries