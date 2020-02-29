|
KAREN BILL Karen Paulette Bill was born January 11, 1951 and passed away February 24, 2020. Karen lived in Chico, Ca. She was the daughter of Raymond and Ruby Bill who have preceded her. She was a wonderful woman and loving mother. Karen was very involved in her community and drummed with Northern Eagle. She loved being part of her Native Community. She loved interacting with people and attending events such as Talking Circle at Northern Valley Indian Health. She enjoyed beading, the creation, and reading especially her Bible and listening to Joyce Meyer. We will always remember her laugh, big smile, and sense of humor. Karen is survived by and will be deeply missed by her 3 daughters, Samantha Bill, Amber Bill, Whitney Bill; grandchildren James Taylor Hyatt, Allyson Hyatt, Ruby Bill, Nereyda Bill and Alyssa Bill; sisters Annie Bill and Sharon Evans; brothers Wes Bill and Kenneth Rose; and as well as her many nieces and nephews. A viewing service will be held at Newton-Bracewell Chico Funeral Home on Friday, February 28, 2020 2:30pm-4:30pm. Graveside services will be held at the Mountain House Indian Cemetery in Paskenta on Saturday, February 29, 2020 12pm.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 29, 2020