Kasey P. Gervais-McNeil
1967 - 2020
KASEY P. GERVAIS-MCNEIL Kasey was tragically killed Friday August 14, 2020 as he was crossing the street in his wheelchair in Fairfield, CA. He was hit by a car whose driver was texting. He was killed instantly. Kasey was born in S.L.C., UT on December 9, 1967. Kasey took great pride serving as a deep sea diver in the Navy for four years. Unfortunately he could never make peace with living life in a wheelchair after enjoying a very athletic lifestyle. As a result he struggled often with the demons of drug addiction. When he was not in the throngs of this struggle, he truly touched everyone whose path he crossed with his sweetness, kindness to everyone, his laugh, his sense of humor and sense of justice to others. Kasey is survived by his devoted mother, Irish McNeil, step-father Pete McNeil, brothers Justin, Shane and wife Chelsy, and his two nieces Alexis and Taylor. You may make a donation in his memory to Butte Humane Society, 2579 Fair St. Chico, 95928 Or Shelter Solano, P.O. Box 2589 Fairfield, 94533.

Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 23, 2020.
