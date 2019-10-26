|
|
KASEY JONES Katharyn Elaine Jones went by, "Elaine" growing up until her skill with a baseball bat in high school earned her the nickname, "Kasey." She liked it and the name stuck; she legally had her name changed in the '70s. She was the daughter of Jack and Faye Jones and was born in Quincy, CA Dec. 22, 1949. Since Jack worked for the railroad, the family moved frequently while she was growing up. She graduated from Portola High School in 1968. She graduated with her mother in the first graduation ceremony for Feather River College in Quincy, CA in 1971 and went on to graduate from CSU, Fresno in 1974. She became a Corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps, and later worked for the VA in Madison, WI. After beating breast cancer, she moved to Oroville, CA where she became involved in the horse community. Her health declined over the last few years. She died September 27th of 2019 of "septic shock" after 8 days in the ICU. She is survived by sisters Diana Jones and Linda Agee (Steve;) and brother Jonathan of Oroville, CA as well as nieces, Kelly, Jessica and Alyssa Agee, nephew Kyle Agee and 3 great-nieces as well as numerous cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held for Kasey Jones Mon., Oct. 28th at River-bend Park in in Oroville, CA from 2-4:30pm. A military service will be held Tues., Oct. 29th in Dixon at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetary at 11:30 am.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Oct. 26, 2019