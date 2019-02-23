KATHERINE DAVIS Katherine passed away peacefully from Alzheimer's (age 88) on February 17, 2019 to be with the Lord and her late husband, Lyman. She was born to Helen and Guy Stevens in Raleigh, North Carolina. Katherine grew up with 4 older brothers during the Great Depression. She met the love of her life, Lyman Davis on a blind date and later they eloped. They started a family, a daughter; Victoria was born, followed by a son, Michael. The family moved to Southern California. She worked as a bookkeeper / office manager at several companies, while raising her family. She was active in a local church in Tustin, CA. They enjoyed traveling in their camper to the Mojave Desert and National Parks. Katherine loved country songs and church hymns. She had conservative values and cherished her family. She spent her later years caring for Lyman who became ill and passed away in 2004. In 2011, she moved to Paradise, where she made many friends, and then she moved to Chico. She is survived by, daughter Victoria, son Michael, grandchildren Christopher and Tiffany, and a great granddaughter Sophie. She was a wonderful and loving mother. To send condolences to the family, go online to NewtonBracewell.com. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary