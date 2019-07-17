Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
|
Kathleen Cowan


1950 - 2019
Kathleen Cowan Obituary
KATHLEEN COWAN Kathleen "Marie" Cowan, age 69 of Orland, CA passed away July 7, 2019 in Sacramento, CA. Marie was born April 20, 1950 in Vancover, Canada. She married Richard Keith Cowan March 12, 1966 and was a DFA Inspector for over 25 years. Marie enjoyed gardening, her grandkids and all of her animals. Marie is survived by her husband Richard of Orland; daughter, Marilyn (Mark) Stackhouse; two sons, Sean Cowan and Theo Cowan, all of Orland; grandchildren: Megan (Justin) Galentine of Corning; Melanie (Paul) Williams of Las Vegas; great grandchildren: Taylor, Jordon and Bailee Galentine (and another on the way): two brothers; Robert (Sharon) Duckworth and Daniel (Sandy) Duckworth, all of Orland: and sister Jenny (Paul) Manton of Australia. All are welcome to join family for a Memorial Service held Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11 A.M. at the Sweet-Olsen Family Mortuary. A potluck will follow at the Orland Moose Lodge.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on July 17, 2019
