KATHLEEN HERTZFELDT Kathleen Mary Dallmeier Hertzfeldt, our dear mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away on Wednesday November 20th 2019 in Chico, California. Kathleen was born November 3rd 1920 to Nicholas Joseph Dallmeier and Margaret Pearl Martin in Norman, Oklahoma. While growing up in Oklahoma she spent many hours helping her family care for their gardens, fruit trees, milking the cows daily, cotton, corn, watermelon and potato patches "You name it, we had everything. There was always something to hoe or chop!" For fun she liked to play baseball, ride horses and read Zane Grey cowboy books while eating green apples sprinkled with salt. Her love of books continued throughout her life. Kathleen loved to give back to her friends, family and community. A devoted Catholic, Kathleen was a founding member of the Beatitudes, a group from Our Divine Savior that served the community with entertainment, food and ministry. Her faith sustained her throughout her life. Her love for giving was evidenced in her amazing needlework that is shared throughout her family, and her love for cooking, entertaining and working in her yard. She loved the beauty of flowers and plants. The holidays were always a special time, as Kathleen loved to decorate and celebrate the seasons with joy. Her positive attitude throughout her life brought love and light to all that knew her. Kathleen is preceded in death by her parents, four siblings Joseph, Marie, George and Darlene, Stephen, her son-in-law, two great grandchildren Boden and Charlie and many dear friends. She is survived by four children: Gary Arthur (Ginny), Gail Annette (Len) McCandliss, Nancy Ann Richins, Jean Marie (Don) Arnold, 13 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and two on the way. We celebrate her opportunity to rejoin with family and friends that she loved so much. A celebration of Katie's life will take place this spring at a time when her family will join together.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Dec. 6, 2019