KATHLEEN LOUISE LEVERONI Kathleen Louise Leveroni passed away on July 7, 2019 with her husband, children, grandson, and dear friend (Aleta) by her side. She was laid to rest in Leadore, ID on July 11, 2019. Kathleen was born October 3, 1945 to William and Georgia Grove in Modesto, CA. Raised in Tracy, CA along with her twin sister, Melodie, and younger sister, Lora. She graduated from Tracy High School in 1963, where she met the love of her life, Carl Leveroni. Carl and Kathy raised their children, Bill and Wendy, in Sacramento until a business opportunity moved the family to Chico in 1983. Along with their kids, Carl and Kathy ran a manufactured home dealership (Executive Homes) until retiring in 2008. After retirement they enjoyed traveling, watching grand kid's sporting events, and spending time at their second home (which became their "real" home) in Leadore, ID. Kathy loved to cook and she was amazing at it. Whether it was a house full at the holidays or a small gathering with family on a Sunday, her table was set beautifully and the food was delicious. Kathy's pastime was genealogy. She not only researched her own family history but her husband's, dating both families back to the 1800's. But her true passion was traveling. From Europe to the California coast, Kathy loved to see the world with her partner in life, Carl. Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, twin sister, Melodie, and her sister in law, Elaine. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Carl; her children, Bill Leveroni and Wendy Auer (Ralph), both of Chico, her sister, Lora; her 8 grandchildren, Gabe Velasquez (Kristi), Christian Delancy, James Leveroni (Latasha), Sheldon Auer (Renelle), Toby Auer, Melody Leveroni, Mori Leveroni,and Savannah Auer; and her 8 great grandchildren, Kingston and Hudson Velasquez, Madilyn and Sawyer Leveroni, and Emmi Auer. She is also survived by many sister and brother in laws, nieces and nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Kathy (Grammy) had such amazing relationships with not only her grand kids, but their spouses and significant others. She will be missed dearly by all of us. A celebration of life will be held at the Lakeside Pavilion at 2565 California Park Drive in Chico on August 23rd at 1:00. In lieu of flowers you can make a donation to the ALS Foundation for Life or Leadore EMT at P.O. Box 51Leadore, ID 83464.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 18, 2019