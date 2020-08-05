1/1
Kathleen Nunes
1953 - 2020
KATHLEEN NUNES Kathy left our world unexpectedly on July 15, 2020, with her children Chris Nunes and Diana Nunes, by her side. Kathy was born Dec. 8, 1953 in Fostoria, Ohio. She spent her childhood in Palo Alto, Karachi, Pakistan, and Los Altos Hills. CA. She attended college at Pacific University in Oregon, spent a year working in Dubai, and obtained her degree at Chico State and married. Kathy worked much her life as a senior social worker helping children and families in need throughout Butte County. She enjoyed cooking, skiing, kayaking, trips to Mexico, and riding her Harley. She often organized camping trips for family and friends who could all rely on Kathy to bring whatever anyone could possibly need. She recently retired to her home in Penn Valley with her three dogs. Kathy was known for being independent and straightforward. She always kept busy with one project or another, and was always there for anyone who might need her help. She will be sorely missed by her children, her "second son" Sergio Martinez, her two sisters Jennifer O'Neill of Roseville, and Libby Gray of Chico, extended family and friends, and the many people who she touched throughout her career and personal life. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.

Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 5, 2020.
