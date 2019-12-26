|
KATHLEEN PETIE ROBERTA MCINTURF January 18th, 1931 - December 19th, 2019 Kathleen was born and raised in Oroville, California. She graduated from Oroville High School in 1949. Kathleen was married to Leo McInturf on May 20th, 1951; they had four children. They were married for 55 years before his passing. She worked for 30 years at the Employee Development Department and retired in 1992. Kathleen loved coaching baseball. She was one of the first women little league coaches in Butte County. She was involved at Saint Thomas Church for many years, until she was unable to attend. She loved to ride motorcycles with her husband Leo. They were members of the Cal-Tex Motorcycle Club. Kathleen was born to Edward "Babo" Doyle and Roberta "Mamo" Doyle. She had four sisters and one brother, preceded in death by Marjorie Seibel, Johanna DeTata, Dennis Doyle, survived by Colleen Brewster and Michelle Crabtree. Her children, son Dale and wife Sara McInturf (deceased), grandchildren Ryann and Madeline McInturf. Daughter Patti McInturf. Son David and wife Shannon McInturf, grandchildren Alyssa, Nathan, Derek and Rylie McInturf. Son Darrin McInturf, grandchildren Amanda Houghton, Casandra McInturf and Kari Clay. Four great grandchildren, Tyler and Troy Houghton, Gunner McInturf and Keon Clay. Graveside service will be held December 27, at 12:00 pm at Memorial Park Cemetery. Reception to follow services at 2:00 pm at Vallarta Grill 2100 5th Street. In Lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to CHP 11-99 Foundation, 2244 North College Blvd., Fullerton, CA 92831.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Dec. 26, 2019