KATHRYN FAYE WILLADSEN Kathryn Faye Willadsen was born on February 4, 1930 in Van Nuys CA to Ernest and Mabel Chamberlin. She passed away July 13, 2020 at the age of 90 in Chico, CA. Kathryn graduated from Chico High School in 1948. She worked as a switch board operator after high school and joined the US Navy Reserves, serving from 1950 to 1954. Kathryn married Kenneth Leroy Willadsen August 21, 1951. Kathryn was the beloved mother of five boys, involved in their activities as a Cub Scout and 4-H Leader. She was an avid vegetable gardener, loved crocheting and bowling. An artist she was an accomplished painter, favoring still lifes, animals and children as subjects. She took Best of Show at the Silver Dollar Fair. Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth and sons Brian and Stanley, her parents and all six of her siblings. She is survived by sons Ron (Joy), Paul (Gwen), and Phil (Wanda), son Stanley's partner Florenda Parker, grandchildren Eric (Janice) Willadsen, Whitney (David) Stanley, and Madison Hecker, great grandchildren Trent and Baylee. She will be greatly missed by all. Arrangements by Brusie Funeral Home. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.brusiefh.com