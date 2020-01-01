|
|
KATHRYN IMFELD Kathryn Etta Imfeld, 92, passed away Dec. 21 in her Orland residence. She was born Feb. 17, 1927, in Baypoint, CA, to parents, Hubert and Etta Vlach. Kathryn graduated from Mt. Diablo High School in Concord and Diablo Valley Jr. College in Pleasant Hill. She worked as a data processor with Contra Costa County, Martinez, CA. Kathryn was a member of: Sts. Francis & Clare Fraternity (Paradise, CA); Daughters of the American Revolution (Chico Chapter); St. Dominic Church (Orland, CA); St. Dominic Altar Society; and the Orland Moose Lodge. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Imfeld, Jr., and daughter, Heidi. Survivors include sister, Huberta Peacock of West Point, CA; daughter, Kathleen Imfeld of Crescent City; son, Walter (Judi) of Selma, CA; son, Fred (Robin) of Corning, CA; daughter, Patricia (Gene) Moeller of Brownsville, CA; daughter, Mary (Don) Simonsen of Redding, CA; daughter, Nancy (Wayne) Hunter of Hughesville, MD; 7 Grandchildren; and her Great Grandson. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, in St. Dominic Church, Orland. A rosary will be at 10:00 AM, followed by Mass at 11:00 AM. A private interment will be held at a later date, under the direction of Sweet-Olsen Family Mortuary. The family requests Memorial Donations may be made in Kathryn's name to San Damiano Retreat Center, 710 Highland Dr., Danville, CA, or to The Abbey of Our Lady of New Clairvaux, P.O. Box 80, Vina, CA.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jan. 1, 2020