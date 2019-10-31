|
KATHRYN ARMER Kathryn Lenore Watkins was born on September 2, 1923 to Andrew Watkins and Isabelle (Belle) Watkins in Monarch, OK. She married Murrell Armer on April 10, 1940 in Joplin, MO. They moved to California around 1946. Kathryn lived in Oroville, CA from 1956 until she moved to Tulare, CA in 2013. Kathryn worked for the Sierra Avenue School District in Thermalito, CA from 1963 until her retirement in 1988. She began as a school bus driver and later became the Supervisor of Transportation and was certified to train new drivers. She also actively worked in the CSEA as a liaison for the classified employees. Kathryn accepted Christ as her Savior in 1956 and was baptized in the Feather River in Oroville, CA by the pastor of the Oroville Missionary Baptist Church. She was active in the church and raised her daughters to trust in God for all their needs. Her love for the Lord and her faith and trust in him was a testimony to all who knew her. Kathryn moved to Tulare, CA in September 2013 to be near her daughter, Linda where she resided until being birthed into Jesus arms to live eternally with him in Heaven on October 26, 2019. She is survived by daughter, Linda Hooper, son-in-law, Lonnie Hooper, daughter LouAnn Fisk, Sister-in-law, Margie Titus, many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Andrew Watkins, mother, Belle Wade, husband, Murrell Armer, baby sons, Junior & Barney Armer, Sister, Viola McCauley, brothers Barney Watkins, Harold Watkins, Ted Watkins, Alva (Shorty) Watkins, Nick Watkins, Albert Watkins. There will be a graveside service at Memorial Cemetery in Oroville, CA on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00am.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Oct. 31, 2019