KATHY ANN TRUJILLO (BATCHELDER) August 26, 1954 - June 19, 2020 Kathy was born and raised in Sacramento Ca. She attended Hiram Johnson High School, graduating in 1972. While in high school she met Curtis Trujillo. They married in April of 1973 and were married for 47 wonderful years. She was the mother of three children, Christopher (Heather) Jeffrey (Chelsea) and Jennifer. She was grandmother to six wonderful grand children. Christine, Jacob, Katelyn, Abby, Knox and Kaylee. While her children were in grade school Kathy became involved with the Stanford Ave. PTA. Becoming president for several years. She loved to cook and do cross stitch. She was excellent at both. Kathy was a friendly but private person with a big heart. Kathy is survived by her husband Curtis, son Chris, son Jeff and daughter Jennifer, six grand children, brother Dennis (Grace) and sister Martha and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Robert and Anne Batchelder and brother Jeff. A private service will be held in her honor.



