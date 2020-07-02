1/1
Kathy Brandol
1937 - 2020
KATHY BRANDOL Kathleen "Kathy" Brandol passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 25th, 2020 at the age of 82. A 70 year resident of Chico, CA she was born on October 18th, 1937 in Portola, CA to parents Dentley "Dan" R. and Velma LaVada "Vada" Middleton. Shortly after graduating from Chico High School in 1955, she married Gary Younie and spent the following 22 years raising their 4 children: Keri, Richard, Sally and Melissa. In 1979 she met the future love of her life; Rene' "Houseboy" Brandol. They married in April of 1981 and spent the next 39 years, raising their family of 5 with the addition of Rene's 2 boys; Craig and Jeremy. She worked retail for many years in local Chico stores. She also enjoyed her time working as a secretary for Community Hospital, Northstate Cardiology and Prevention Education Program. She and Rene enjoyed travelling, including several trips overseas with close friends, annual weeklong stays in Calistoga and "antiquing". Loving Wife, Mother and Grand-mother, Kathy was kind and caring. To quote her Enloe Cancer Center Infusion Nurses: "Kathy had this way of making you feel so natural and good around her" and "Your mom was truly a rare gem. Such a beautiful lady inside and out". Kathy was pre-deceased by her parents and her 1st born child Keri Michelle at the age of 3. She is survived by her loving husband and soul mate Rene' Brandol, her children, Richard Younie (Rene), Sally Hayes (Jon), Melissa Kauti, Craig Brandol, Jeremey Brandol (Henie), grandchildren, Megan, Kalista and Ladon. Twin sisters Pauline Lauer and Christine Thomassen (Keith) and many nieces, nephews and many wonderful "Girl Friends". A private family service will be held. She will be laid to rest at Chico Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made in Kathy's memory to Enloe Hospice, Butte Humane Society or your favorite charity. Our dearest KB, Momma and Maude please know that we are strong because you were strong! We love you and until we meet again, "Bye Now"! Arrangements are under the direction of Brusie Funeral Home. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.brusiefh.com.

Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brusie Funeral Home
626 Broadway
Chico, CA 95928
(530) 342-5642
