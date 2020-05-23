KATHY BRUN A celebration of life will be held at some time in the future for Kathleen Marie Brun, 61 of Oroville. She passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Chico. Kathy was born on April 4, 1959 to Freddie and Margaret Hight in Yuba City. On October 24, 1998 she married Walt Brun in Reno, NV. Kathy enjoyed watching sprint car and NASCAR racing. Her survivors include her husband Walt of Oroville; brother, Robby (Becky) Hight of Yuba City; one sister Cheryl (Kim) Donaldson of Yuba City; parents Freddie and Margaret Hight of Yuba City; dog, Gizzy Sue and cat Striper. Arrangements are under the direction of Affordable Mortuary in Chico.



