Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brusie Funeral Home
626 Broadway
Chico, CA 95928
(530) 342-5642
Resources
More Obituaries for Kay Chance
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kay Chance


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kay Chance Obituary
KAY CHANCE Kay Chance passed away peacefully on March 21, 2019. Kay was born on September 5, 1937 in Greenfield, Iowa to Ronald and Mildred Kerr (deceased). At a young age her family moved to Richmond, California where Kay grew up. Moving to Chico in 1962 Kay started a long career with Farm Credit. With only a high school diploma Kay never stopped learning. She continued advancing her career with courses in business as well as for personal enrichment. She was a very strong, independent woman that worked her way up to becoming a Vice President/Controller in the Farm Credit Administration office in Sacramento. Kay was a mentor to young working women. Upon her retirement Kay moved back to Chico to be closer to family. Kay is survived by her children Bill (Kathy) of Chico, Frank (Michele) of Waddell, AZ, grandchildren Jessica (Wes) Henman, Justin Chance, Carissa (Albert) Abril and Keith Chance; great grandchildren Isabel, Esiah, Frankie, Kayla and Addilynn, along with many nieces and nephews. Per her wishes no service will be held. Donations may be made in her memory to the Enloe Cancer Center in care of Brusie Funeral Home.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brusie Funeral Home
Download Now