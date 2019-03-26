KAY CHANCE Kay Chance passed away peacefully on March 21, 2019. Kay was born on September 5, 1937 in Greenfield, Iowa to Ronald and Mildred Kerr (deceased). At a young age her family moved to Richmond, California where Kay grew up. Moving to Chico in 1962 Kay started a long career with Farm Credit. With only a high school diploma Kay never stopped learning. She continued advancing her career with courses in business as well as for personal enrichment. She was a very strong, independent woman that worked her way up to becoming a Vice President/Controller in the Farm Credit Administration office in Sacramento. Kay was a mentor to young working women. Upon her retirement Kay moved back to Chico to be closer to family. Kay is survived by her children Bill (Kathy) of Chico, Frank (Michele) of Waddell, AZ, grandchildren Jessica (Wes) Henman, Justin Chance, Carissa (Albert) Abril and Keith Chance; great grandchildren Isabel, Esiah, Frankie, Kayla and Addilynn, along with many nieces and nephews. Per her wishes no service will be held. Donations may be made in her memory to the Enloe Cancer Center in care of Brusie Funeral Home. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary