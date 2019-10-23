|
KAY FRANCES HILL Mrs. Kay was called home by God to be with the love of her life on October 16, 2019. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Ramsey Funeral Home, 1175 Robinson St. Oroville, CA. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Church of the Nazarene, 2238 Monte Vista Ave, Oroville, CA. Kay will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5646 Lincoln Blvd. Oroville, CA. A Reception will follow at the Church of the Nazarene. Arrangements are entrusted to Ramsey Funeral Home 530-534-3877. Please visit www.RamseyFUneralHomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Oct. 23, 2019