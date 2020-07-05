KAYDENCE CLOSSON A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at Rio Bonito Park in Biggs, CA for Kaydence Georgia Closson of Biggs. Kaydence passed away at her home on June 14th 2020 at the precious age of 8. Kaydence recently graduated 2nd grade from Biggs Elementary School, and spent her days making friends and impacting lives wherever she went. Those who knew her came to love the way she would work herself into your heart and pantry. This beautiful girl not only had one home, but many. Kaydence was born in Las Vegas, NV to Angela & Vincent Closson on Oct 2nd 2011. Kaydence is survived by her parents, her brother Dakoda (19) sister Madeline (14) and twin brother Kevro (8) as well as her Great Grandmother Bonnie Benback, Grandmother Debbie Gregg, Grandparents Mike & Jo Radkiewicz, and Grandfather Calvin Closson as well as many cherished Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends. If you would like to support the family you can make donations to the mother Angela Closson at Chase bank in Oroville or in person. Please mail all correspondence to Angela at PO Box 434, Biggs, CA 95917. Arrangements entrusted to Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel.



