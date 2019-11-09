|
K.C. HANSEN March 31, 1957 - November 4, 2019 K.C. Hansen passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 4, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer over the past four years. KC was born on March 31, 1957 to Keith and Nancy Hansen. KC was a simple man that lived life with an amazing inner drive and strength. He was a hardworking man who loved farming. Over the years he served and actively participated on several boards, including Glenn County Farm Bureau, Kanawha Water District, and was a third generation board member of Glenn Growers. KC was a devoted husband and father. He stole the heart of the girl next door, Karen, who he married on July 11, 1987. They had two children, Jason (age 26) and Montana (age 20). KC loved his dogs and had several labs over the years, including Remi. Throughout the years, KC generously supported the California Waterfowl Association, Field of Dreams for wounded veterans, and local FFA. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 32 years, Karen of Orland; his son, Jason of Chico, and his daughter, Montana of Redding; his mother, Nancy of Sacramento; his father, Keith of Princeton; his sisters, Robyn Stearns of Princeton and Linda Hansen of Sacramento; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Marcia Hansen of Chico. Services will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11:00am at Willows Cemetery. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to California Waterfowl Association, Field of Dreams for s, local FFA organizations or a .
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Nov. 9, 2019