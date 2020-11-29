KEITH CARLON HOBSON Born January 26, 1925 in Alleghany, Ca. Keith Carlon Hobson died peacefully at his home in Chico, Ca where he has resided for the last 52 years. Keith was a loving father and stable rock for his family. He was, along with his wife, an early advocate of the Work Training Center, which his daughter had attended for 50 years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years Jeanne M. Hobson, his Mom, Ona Z. Hobson, and Father Pete T. Hobson of Grass Valley, Ca. He is survived by daughter Patricia D. Hobson of Chico; sons, Roger (Danna) Hobson of Gig Harbor, WA and Don (Destiny) Hobson of Loomis, CA; three grandchildren, Carly Lema of Chico, Jessie Hobson and Rebecca Hobson of Reno, NV; and seven great grandchildren. Dad lived his life with dignity and honor. He enlisted in the U.S. Army after his high school graduation and 2 months after Pearl Harbor. He chose the airborne, not for thrill and glory but for the extra $50 a month pay that he sent home to his Mom. He was a part of Operation Dragoon, enduring 94 days of combat chasing the Germans thru Southern France and culminating with the "Battle of the Bulge" in Northeast France and eastern Belgium in January of 1945. Dad returned to Grass Valley after the war and swept his high school sweetheart, Jeanne Abbott off her feet and married on February 22, 1946. He worked at a lumber yard for a while and then started working for Pacific Bell in 1950. He started as a linesman and culminated to Northern Cal Toll Chief when he retired in 1987. He also served as a Little League coach for at least 5 years. He attended the 517th annual reunions all over the U.S. and I had the pleasure of accompanying him to Salt Lake, Palm Springs, & Portland. He also had the privilege of traveling on an Honor's flight to Washington DC with fellow WWII veterans. Keith lived a full, rewarding life and will be missed tremendously. He epitomized integrity, love and understanding. Rest in Peace Dad.



