|
|
KEITH M. RUCKER Keith Macomb Rucker of Chico, CA passed away at home on April 2, 2020 from natural causes. He was 97 years old. He was born July 1922 in Durango, Colorado. He served in the United States Navy during the second world war. After the war he served as a Ranger at Mesa Verde National Park, then he earned his bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of New Mexico. After college, he surveyed and helped design roads in the area around Platoro Colorado. He then became a civil engineer with the Richfield Oil company where he helped design the early oil pipelines in Southern California. Keith fell in love with Anne Hazelton, who was a schoolteacher in Porterville, CA, and they were married in 1952. When Anne's father, Earl suffered a stroke, they moved to Orland, CA since Anne's mother, Lilah requested help running the family lumber business. Keith spent the next 30 years managing Hazelton Lumber Co. and using his engineering knowledge to help many customers and friends "build the town of Orland." Keith and Anne raised their two children, John Rucker (Margie) of Chico, CA and Jane Rucker Phillips (Albert) of Livermore, CA. They spent many years with good friends skiing, sail boating, camping and RVing in Northern California. Keith served on the Orland High School Board, City Council, Kiwanis Club, and the "Black Butte Yacht Club." Keith was the steadying, supportive hand that led the rest of his family (and many others) to their successes. Keith had an "inventive" mind and assisted many customers, family and friends with designing innovative solutions to life's many needs. In 1988 Keith and Anne retired and made their cabin at Lake Almanor their permanent residence. They then "hit the road" in their many RV's traveling the continent. Notable trips included travelling across Canada on "Canada One," placing their RV on a barge and rafting down the Mississippi River, caravanning with other RVers to Mexico's Copper Canyon and RV trips to Alaska. In 2004 they moved to Chico to get out of the snow and be closer to their grandchildren, Leanna Rucker Glander (Dale) of Chico and Peter Rucker (Kelsey) of Sacramento and Elizabeth Phillips of Livermore. They also welcomed into this world their great grandchildren, Gabby and Logan Glander of Chico. Anne and Keith continued enjoying retirement, traveling and boating for many years. After Anne passed away in 2017, Keith moved to The Inn at the Terraces in Chico. Keith spent the rest of his life there happily enjoying the staff, his family and his friends and visitors- and reading many books. Keith chose not to have a service for himself as he felt that the lovely service he had for Anne in 2017 was for both of them. He will be laid to rest along-side Anne in the Orland Cemetery with his family in attendance at a future date. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.brusiefh.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 12, 2020