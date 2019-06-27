Resources More Obituaries for Ken Petrucelli Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ken Petrucelli

1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers KEN PETRUCELLI Ken Petrucelli passed away on June 23, 2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was born to Laurence and Dorothy Petrucelli March 22, 1937, in Connecticut. He graduated from Fairfied Preparatory School. After graduation he joined the Sea Bees Branch of the U S Navy. He served on Midway Island. Upon completing his tour of duty he enrolled in Ventura Jr. College where he met his future wife Judy Barnes. After completing his Junior College classes he transferred to Chico State College graduating in 1962 with a BA in Elementary Education. Ken had a lengthy career in education as a teacher and administrator in both Durham and Chico. While working as a classroom teacher he continued his education receiving a Masters Degree in Administration of Elementary Education. He left the classroom community and directed a Federal Project: Systematic Approach to Reading Improvement (SARI). At Shasta Elementary School he introduced the ongoing program "Grandparents Day." Upon transferring to Chapman Elementary School he introduced the successful Adopt a Cop program. After 12 years at school sites he moved into the Chico Unified School District Office as Director of Elementary Education and then Director of Building Services. After retirement he worked in the Pro Shop of Bidwell Golf Course. Ken loved his tenure as Coach of the Junior Varsity Football program at Durham High School. He was an avid golfer, wood craftsman and all around sports enthusiast. (#1 fan of the U Conn Girls Basketball team.) For many years he served on the board of directors of Bidwell Golf Course including several terms as President. He was instrumental in getting a liquor license for the course. Throughout the years he played a variety of sports including baseball, softball, bowling and horseshoes. He is survived by his wife Judy, son Michael (Susan), daughter Lisa (Robert) and grandchildren Caitlin, Kyle, Calorie and Maris. In Connecticut he leaves his sister Nancy (Noel) Gabrielle and brother Jerry (Karolyn ) Petrucelli, sister Bonnie Novak (Bob) of New Hampshire. Ken is predeceased by his brother Richard Petrucelli. Survivors include many wonderful nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews in Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania. A celebration of Ken's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Brusie Funeral Home. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries