KENNETH FERRY 10/13/1933 - 2/19/2019 Kenneth Donovan Ferry, age 85, peacefully passed away February 19, 2019 at Enloe Medical Center in Chico, CA. After graduating from Hamilton High School, he joined the U.S. Air Force for 8 years and worked for the Boeing company helping to build 747 Air Passanger Airplaines and retired at the Duchu Nut Company in Orland, CA. Ken enjoyed playing his drums, the ocean, doing yard work, cleaning his car, Nascar races, loving his pets, Pixie, putting model air planes together, talking about being in the service and talking about planes. He is predeceded by second wife Jean Ferry. Ken is survived by partner Shirley Pride, 4 daughters: Rita Ford of Chico, Loretta Fergueson of Magalia, Trina Tucker of Oregon and Vicki Dado of Willows; and 4 sons Donavon Ferry of Chico, Dennis Ferry of Orland, Kenny Ferry of Orland and Keith Ferry of Orland. Ken also leaves behind many grand children and great grand children. A Memorial Service is planned for Friday March 8, 2019 at 1:00 at Odd Fellows on Road P in Orland (out by the airport). Kenneth is being cared for by Sweet-Olsen Family Mortuary.