KENNETH WEBSTER GATES Kenneth Webster Gates, born June 13, 1939, in Newton, Massachusetts, a suburb of Boston. Born into a family of 6 and lived in that home until high school when the family moved to Falmouth Maine. Ken loved the "Gray Road" where he had fond memories of his life with his siblings, Roland, Barbara, Carolyn, Allen and Lillian. Ken attended the University of Maine and then moved to California finishing his mechanical engineering degree at UCLA in 1962. Ken had a passion for space exploration and worked at MacDonald Douglas on the first Apollo Moon Project. Ken married Sandy and they had three beautiful children together Steven, Sharon, and Jeanne. He is survived by his 3 children and 8 grandchildren and one great child on that side. Ken and his family then returned to Boston where Ken earned his MBA from Harvard Business School in 1966. He then returned to California to begin work at Fairchild Semiconductors. In 1972 he went to work at a startup semiconductor company in Santa Clara know as Mass Memory Inc (MMI). In 1976 Ken married MMI colleague Katherine Nelson, who had 2 boys, Christopher and David Durkin. Three days after their marriage Ken was promoted at MMI and transferred to Penang Malaysia Ken was the managing director of the MMI plant there. He primarily helped technology become what we know it as today. This early travel lead to a lifetime of adventures all over the world for Ken and Katherine. In 1979 the family moved back to Los Gatos California where Ken continued at MMI and was promoted to Vice President of assembly production facilities. During the next 5 years Ken and his colleagues lead the Silicon Valley technology frontier. Ken left MMI when the company merged with Advance Micro Devices. Ken and Katherine moved to Chico 1989 to begin retirement. But the lure of technology lead Ken back into the Silicon Valley. Ken was instrumental in taking Sierra Semiconductors and Tessera Technology pubic. He finally then retired back to Chico where he enjoyed his family, garden railroads, woodworking and travel. Ken loved his family and had a passion for knowledge, astronomy, science and history. His intelligence and drive are a lasting memory for those who knew him. Ken passed peacefully October 9, 2020. His life is celebrated by his loving wife, children, grandchildren and siblings.



