KEVIN LEROY EXUM, 60 Kevin died of natural causes on October 23, 2019 in Garberville CA. He was Born May 4, 1959 in Anchorage Alaska to Lee and Roberta Exum as the third of four children. The Exum family moved to Paradise Ca in 1972 where Kevin attended Paradise High School. Kevin worked in the family businesses, got his contractor's license, was skilled at his trade and adapted well to needs in differing situations. He was married to Chari Ulmen in 1985. Kevin and Chari had 2 children Jeffrey and Janelle Exum. A man with many interest Kevin enjoyed riding motorcycles, camping, skiing, four wheeling, working on cars and hanging with his friends and family. Kevin was a loving, gracious, kind, hardworking, loyal and easy-going son, brother, father, uncle, grandpa, employee and friend. He is s fondly remembered as "a big teddy bear". Survived by his parents Lee and Roberta, brother Keel Exum, Sisters Karen Dinson, Kay Ekstrom, Children Jeffrey Exum and Janelle Exum and Grandson Tanner Valdez. Please join the family and friends in a celebration of life Saturday November 16, 2019 at the Racine Center on Wycliff and Racine in Magalia Ca from 1:00 P.M.- 4:00 P.M.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Nov. 2, 2019