1956 - 2019
Kim Carlson Obituary
KIM CARLSON Kim Ronald Carlson, 63, passed away at home with his family by his side on October 23, 2019. Born in Manitowoc, WI, he was the son of Ronald Carlson and Elaine Stebbins. He lived the early part of his life in the greater San Diego area and relocated to Chico for college. He graduated from Chico State University in 1983. He was a kind man who enjoyed traveling, big open skies, and a beautiful sunset. In his retirement, he called himself "The Wanderer," and checked off many locations on his bucket list. He is survived by his siblings Roberta Carlson Scholder, Kevin Carlson (Terri), Bridget Skanes (Will), his children Kristopher Carlsson (Sarah), Jennie Dean, Chelsea Krakowski (Adam), Haley Johnson (Cole), and his grandchildren Haile, Faye, Clara, and Lewis. Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Nov. 24, 2019
