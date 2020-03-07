|
|
KIM MARIE HILL Kim passed away on February 28, 2020 in Brownsville, California Her Wake will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 5:00 PM at the Log Cabin above the Feather Falls Casino, 175 Alverda Drive Oroville, CA. Her Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the Dobbins Cemetery, 15868 Indiana Ranch Road Dobbins, CA. Her Celebration of Life will be directly following at Mooretown Gymnasium at 2 Alverda Drive, Oroville, CA. Arrangements are entrusted to Ramsey Funeral Home 530-534-3877. Please visit www.RamseyFuneralHomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 7, 2020