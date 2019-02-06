Home
Services
Brusie Funeral Home
626 Broadway
Chico, CA 95928
(530) 342-5642
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Chico Cemetery
881 Mangrove Ave
Chico, CA
View Map
Kimberlee Delaney Obituary
KIMBERLEE DELANEY Kim Delaney, beloved wife, mother, daughter, and sister, passed away on Friday, February 1st, 2019, at the age of 47 years. She was born Kimberlee Marie Foster on August 21, 1971, in Chico, California to parents Robert Wayne Foster and Vivian Ida Foster (n‚e Ashley). She is survived by her husband of 18 years, Levi, their son Geoffrey, and her father Robert. A lifelong Chico resident, Kim touched many people in the community with her caring nature, her natural charm, and her sense of humor. She will be remembered dearly by many close friends and extended family. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 9th, at 12:00 noon, graveside at Chico Cemetery, 881 Mangrove Ave, Chico, CA 95926, with Pastor Gary Hamilton presiding. A reception will follow at Faith Lutheran Church, 667 E 1st Ave, Chico, CA 95926. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brusiefh.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 6, 2019
