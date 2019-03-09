KIMBERLY KIRKHOVEN Her legacy...Kimberly Ann Kirkhoven, age 53, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2019 in Oroville, CA. Kim was born on October 20, 1965 to Mike and Tina Kirkhoven in Oroville, CA. Kim graduated Oroville High School in 1983 and waitressed for family businesses Tina's Diner and Miner's CafŠ. Kim loved teaching children, studying Child Develop-ment while teaching her own preschool class-room "The Zebras." Kim loved to share her contagious laugh with her beloved family and friends. She always stayed strong and positive through adversity. We will miss you Kimmie. Her family...Kimberly is survived by her son Ryan Kirkhoven, her husband Nathan MacLaughlin, her brother Tony Cunha, nephew Mike Lamb, niece Shay LaPlante and many Aunts, Uncles and cousins. Kim is preceded in death by her beloved sister Michele Kirkhoven, mother Ernestine "Tina" Kirkhoven and father Mike Kirkhoven. Her farewell...Kimberly's funeral will be held on Friday March 15, 2019 at 2:00pm at Scheer Memorial Chapel, 2410 Foothill Blvd Oroville, CA. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday March 16, 2019 at 12:00pm at Feather Falls Casino banquet room on the 2nd floor, 3 Alverda Dr. Oroville, CA. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary