KOLETTA WARNICK Koletta A. Warnick passed away peacefully Sunday evening, December 29, 2019, following a lengthy battle with Parkinson's Disease. Koletta was born November 21, 1938 to Lora Mae and Roy Cannon in Hanford, CA. She grew up in Brentwood, CA, where she graduated from Liberty Union High School in 1956. Following high school, she worked for two years at the Diablo Valley News before moving to Chico to attend Chico State College. Her chosen subjects were business and stenography. While studying at Chico State, she also worked for Dr. Glenn Kendall, then President of Chico State College. While at Chico State, she met Bill Warnick, who became her husband June 22, 1958. Together, Bill and Koletta began a life-long career of farming in Butte City in 1959, where they raised their three children: Lorri, Craig, and Russell. In 1996, Bill and Koletta retired from farming and moved to Chico. During the 1990s, Koletta worked several years as a secretary for the Enloe Hospital Foundation. Koletta loved entertaining, playing tennis, and movies. She was also an avid reader. She especially enjoyed traveling with Bill in their RV. Koletta is survived by her three children, Lorri Meriam (Chip) of Chico, CA; Craig Warnick (Nancy) of Chico, CA; Russell Warnick (Kristen) of Long Beach, CA; five grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. Inurnment will be at the Chico Memorial Mausoleum with her beloved Bill, who predeceased her in 2017, and their grandson, Joel Warnick, who passed away in 2010. A family memorial is planned for early spring. Memorial donations may be made to the Enloe Hospital Foundation or favorite charity, in care of Newton-Bracewell Chico Funeral Home.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jan. 19, 2020