KRISTINA SMITH Kristina "Kris" June Wright Smith, 69, of Chico, died Monday, November 11, 2019 from complications following a five-year battle with cancer. She was born August 1, 1950 in Seattle, Washington to Alford Leon Wright and Marjorie June Hallgarth Wright. She lived in Ukiah, California for most of her childhood. She loved owning and riding her horses, her housetrained goat named "Billie", and spending after-school hours curled up with a book; a joy she never outgrew. Kristina moved with her family to Chico during her senior year in high school and graduated from Pleasant Valley High School in June 1968. Three years later, she married Daniel Ira Smith. Before her children were born, Kristina enjoyed working as a bookkeeper for several large local businesses including Woolworths, Aero Union, Diamond Match Company, and ID Systems. In addition to raising her children, she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Liberal Studies in 1987 and a Multiple Subject Teaching Credential in 1988 from California State University, Chico. Kristina began teaching elementary students and English as a Second Language (ESL), later returning to bookkeeping for local businesses including Lee Pharmacy, Calico Goose, Fit One Athletic Club, Chico Racquet Club, and most recently Orient and Flume Art Glass for over nineteen years. She enjoyed gardening, reading, sewing, playing bunco, dominos, and cards with friends, and camping trips to the coast. True to her kind heart and soul, she was a regular donor to Blood Source and received the Ten-Gallon Donor award in 2012. Kristina is survived by son, Jason (Christina) Smith, Chico; daughter, Jennifer (Christopher) Toste, Chico; granddaughters, Samantha and Rebecca and grandson, Jacob; brother, Steven Alfred Wright, Ukiah, California. Her parents preceded her in death. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Newton-Bracewell Chico Funeral Home, 680 Camellia Way, Chico. A reception will immediately follow the service. Please share your memories of Kris online at NewtonBracewell.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Nov. 24, 2019