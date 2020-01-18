|
KRISTYNA DEMAREE Professor Emerita Kristyna Demaree passed away September 25. Kristyna was born in Zambia on January 25, 1943 to a judge and an administrator who had fled war in Poland. Around 5, she and her parents -- Jan Bruno and Sigrid (Perkins) Tulasiewicz -- sailed on the Queen Mary to the U.S., where they moved to Michigan and then Iowa. Though she never felt fully at home in the Midwest, there was much about her childhood she treasured, including helping her mother foster animals. She was an animal lover her whole life. As a teenager she traveled to Mexico where she was first exposed to Spanish, a language she would devote much of her life to learning and teaching. She received her bachelor's from Indiana University and her PhD at the University of Colorado; she spent her free time skiing and horseback riding. She became a member of Chico State's Department of International Languages, Literatures, and Cultures in 1972. Through the years, she was a fixture in the department, mentoring new faculty, forging connections with students, and sharing her deep passion for Spanish and Latin American studies. Her interest was equally academic and personal: She traveled throughout Central and South America to experience its communities and study its cultures. She was instrumental in growing Chico State's study abroad programs, taking students on immersive trips to Costa Rica and Mexico; she also supported student groups including MEChA and cultural celebrations on campus such as Dia de los Muertos. After retiring in 2008, she continued to foster her longtime interests in spiritual development, yoga, meditation, live music and dancing. Throughout her life, she had a strong sense of right and wrong, an anti-authoritarian spirit, and a devotion to causes of social justice. She felt restored being in places of natural beauty, especially the seashore and Bidwell Park. She remained warm and optimistic even at the end of her life. She is survived by her son Daniel Worth, daughter-in-law Camila, granddaughters Sigrid and Luciana, sister-in-law Denise Worth, brother-in-law Chuck Worth, niece Katie Worth, and partner Richard Braley, as well as many other extended family members. A celebration of life will be held at 3pm January 25 at the Chico Women's Club.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020