KYLE HYRUM RICHINS 1943-2019 Kyle passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019 surrounded by his loving family after a brief battle with cancer at the age of 76. Kyle was born February 15, 1943. He was born and raised in Gridley, California later making his home in Oroville, California where he met and married the love of his life Janette Sanford Richins. Together they raised two beautiful children. He is survived by his brother Eddie Richins (Barbara), and three sisters, Connie Watson, Joy'ce Wilson (Jerry), Joy Trotter (Daryl), a son KC Richins and daughter-in-law Vicky, and a daughter Windi Aston- Richins. He is also survived by the following ten grandchildren: Nicholas, Savannah, Tiki, Hunter, Zachary, Luca, Joshua, Benjamin, Wyatt and Jennie. As well as the following nine great grandchildren: Destiney, Kylie, Bailey, Rocky, Danni Jo, Gage, Eli, Nicholas, and Micah. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Edna Richins, his sweet wife Jannette Sanford Richins, a brother Jerry Richins, sister-in-law Claudette Richins, sister Joan West, a niece Rebecca Richins, a brother -in-law George Watson, a son-in-law Tim Aston and a grandson, David Richins. Kyle's greatest love was his wife and family. He was blessed with an exceptional sense of humor and the heart of a "teddy bear". Though not a religious man he was deeply spiritual. Kyle was a man of few words but when he spoke he did so with sensitivity and wisdom. He had a twinkle in his eye that often preceded a smart remark or a practical joke. Anyone that knew him recognized a hard working man who built his livelihood from long hours and insightful use of resources. He spent many successful years raising rice, excavating and leveling land, commercial harvesting and several other endeavors. He loved flying his airplane, snowmobiling, big trucks, his faithful dogs, hunting and had some very interesting hobbies including raising catfish. He has definitely left a void in the lives of those who knew and loved him and he will be greatly missed. A life well lived and a family legacy that will go on. A viewing will be held at 10:00 a.m. with services following at 11:00 a.m. to be held at the Gridley Stake Center 400 Spruce Street on Friday April 19th. Interment will be at the Gridley-Biggs Cemetery. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 12, 2019