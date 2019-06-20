LANDEN LIVINGSTON Landen Norman Livingston, 67, of Orland passed away suddenly June 14th, 2019 in Chico. Landen was born October 22, 1951 in Los Angeles, California to Allen and Lois Livingston. After graduating Upland High school in 1968 he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. In his time in the Marine Corps he achieved the rank of Lance Corporal, and was stationed at Charlie Company, 2nd AmTrac Battalion, ForceTrps, FMFLant Camp Lejeune, and North Carolina. During his time in the Marines he did two deployments; one to the Mediterranean Sea and another to the Caribbean Sea. He moved to Orland in 1973 to work with his father. While living in Orland he owned his own business; Livingston Radiator, and was also a conveyor. In his 40 plus years of being behind the wheel he was proud of his driving record and his last company he worked for; Baker Trucking. But ultimately there was one job title that he was most proud of, being a Papa. His hobbies were motorcycles, working on cars, classic cars, watching NASCAR with his eyes closed, listening to Hank Williams Jr., and playing cribbage and darts. He is survived by his wife; Debi Petersen, two sons; Landen A. Livingston and Branden Livingston, two daughters; Kristina Phouamkha and Rachelle Livingston, three step-daughters; Robin Petersen, Heather Romero and Renee Sterling, eight grandchildren; Logan, Maddisun, Liana, Kolten, Maci, Lucas, Makenna and Jamisen, and eight step-grandchildren, his sisters; Diana and Darlen, and his right hand man Trucker dog. A viewing will be held Thursday June 20th, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 8 P.M. at the Sweet-Olsen Family Mortuary in Orland, and the Celebration of Life will be held on June 22nd, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the Moose Lodge in Orland. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary