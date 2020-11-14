LARRY ARO Larry Aro was born in Oakland, CA and passed away in Chico on Sunday September 6, 2020. He was 71 years old. His parents were George and Betty Aro. Larry had one brother, Gary, (deceased). He grew up in the bay area of Oakland and San Leandro, attended the University of California, Berkeley and received his Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) from the University of California, San Francisco in 1976. He married Donna (Weeks) in 1976. Larry practiced pharmacy in Weaverville, Hayfork, Napa, and Chico, working for Thrifty Drug, Payless, Rite Aid, Walgreens, and Raley's pharmacies, known as the "bow tie pharmacist". Larry was always the most generous man, giving away his cars, cameras, money, time, etc. He loved spending time in God's word, recovery groups, and encouraging people. In 2002, Larry suffered a massive stroke which changed his world forever. Before that he was a runner, hiker, loved bicycling and reading. After his stroke he was unable to do these things and mostly unable to speak. Despite these challenges and through his decline over the past 18 years Larry remained ever upbeat and smiling. To know him was to encounter the Joy and Peace of who Jesus is. Larry leaves his wife Donna of 44 years, his tiny protector puppy Howie, daughter Ryann (Cox) and husband Jason, granddaughters Regan, Paige, Colby and baby Marlo who gave him an amazing emotional boost in his last weeks and months. The family wishes to thank the myriad of medical personnel and caregivers who helped Larry through the years, most especially Jennifer Burkett and Brandon Grammer. They helped him maintain his best life possible. No services are planned at this time. To view obituary and send online condolences, go to NewtonBracewell.com
