|
|
LARRY DEAN LOVE Larry was born on October 22, 1950 in Sanger, California to Melvin and Wanda Love. Larry passed away on February 29, 2020 in Burney, California at the age of 69. Larry was a 1969 graduate from Las Plumas High School, and earned his Bachelor's Degree in History from Chico State. He worked 20 years as an Assistant Librarian for the Butte County Library Oroville Branch. He also was a substitute teacher for many years at both Oroville and Las Plumas High Schools. Larry loved cats, movies and visits with his family. Larry is survived by his brother Richard (Cathi) Love of Alturas; his niece Cristen Weibe and great nephew Kyle Wallen of Hayfork, CA. There are no services scheduled for Larry. Arrangements are entrusted to Ramsey Funeral Home 530-534-3877.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 12, 2020